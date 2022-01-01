Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan enters NBA’s health, safety protocols

The Hawks also mention that several players -- Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, and Delon Wright -- have exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols. They are expected to join the team for their next game in Portland on Jan. 3.

Last week, the NBA announced that players who test positive for the virus now have a quicker path to return after the league after an update to its protocols. The Associated Press reports the biggest change is that isolation periods for players who test positive may now be shortened to six days from what has been the customary 10 provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards.