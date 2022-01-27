Trae Young named NBA All-Star Game starter

The two-time NBA All-Star guard will be playing in Cleveland Sunday, Feb. 20.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks fans better start packing their bags; Trae Young is going to Cleveland.

For the second time in his court highlight-filled career, the guard has been named an NBA All-Star Game starter.

Having first earned a spot in the 2020 All-Star Game before being passed over for the 2021 honor, Young was voted a starter once again on Thursday -- this time for Cleveland's 2022 NBA All-Star Game set for February, NBA reported.

When put on paper, it becomes clear why fans, NBA players and a media panel voted for the fourth-year Atlanta Hawk prodigy to have a second All-Star honor. Young is averaging 27.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game this season.

On Jan. 3, Young made NBA history by becoming the first player to earn 55 or more points and 14 or more assists in a single game when the Hawks went toe-to-toe with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his All-Star Game debut for Team Giannis back in 2020, Young cranked out 10 points and 10 assists against Team Lebron. Now the star player is leading Atlanta on a winning streak.