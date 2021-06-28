Trae Young 'questionable' to play for Game 4 after injury

The Hawks say it's 'questionable' as to whether Young will play for Game 4 after he was injured Sunday night.

ATLANTA — Finally, Trae Young ran into someone he couldn’t beat: a referee.

In a Monday news release, the Atlanta Hawks said the team isn't sure if Young will play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night after a freak encounter during Sunday night's Game 3.

The star point guard scored 35 points for Atlanta, but slowed down after stepping on an officials' foot late in the third quarter and injuring his right ankle.

Young was able to return to the court, but he didn’t have the sort of explosiveness that has made him the breakout leader of Atlanta’s stunning playoff run.

The Hawks said an MRI taken at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex a day after the game showed a he sustained a bone bruise to his right foot.

Atlanta was hoping Young could bounce back from the odd ankle injury, but the Hawks say it's "questionable" as to whether Young will play for Game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks took a a 113-102 victory over the Hawks for a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.