Mike Evans accidentally gives fan Tom Brady's 600th touchdown football

Did this Buccaneers fan get steamrolled in negotiations to return Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball?

TAMPA, Fla. — While there were certainly some lopsided scores in Sunday's NFL games that really didn't make a lot of sense, maybe none were as puzzling as what happened in the Bucs-Bears game involving a fan and a very valuable football.

At the end of the first quarter in the Bucs-Bears game, Tom Brady found Mike Evans in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown.

What Evans didn't know is that it was Brady's 600th-career touchdown pass (yes, 600th). So, Mike Evans does what Mike Evans does and gives the ball to a fan sitting in the front row outside the end zone because he's a good dude.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Bucs podcast, your daily free podcast covering all things Tampa Bay Bucs.

Of course, someone from the Bucs staff had to retrieve that ball for Brady or the NFL Hall of Fame or whatever. You could see on the broadcast when someone tells Mike Evans and he says in shock, "OH, I gave the ball away."

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the broadcast that a Bucs official went over and asked what he can give the fan in order to get the ball back. The official gave the fan another game ball and promised "some sort of signed jersey" they were going to work out later, according to Wolfson's report.

Then, commentator Jim Nantz came on and said "that's a terrible deal" for the fan. It is.

According to the USA Today, the fan identified as Byron Kennedy, 29, of St. Petersburg, received the different game ball, a signed jersey and $1,000 to the team store. After the game, Tom Brady said, "he's gonna get something nice in return."

Should the fan have held onto the ball for more from arguably the best and most successful player in the history of the sport? That ball could be worth thousands, or hundreds of thousands.

What would you have done in that situation if you were the fan?

You can watch NFL Network's Kyle Branft break it all down on Good Morning Football.