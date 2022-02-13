Dig you catch it? This Super Bowl add included a Gwinnett high school callout

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Super Bowl LVI graced Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, and a gaggle of funny, insightful and sometimes absurd Super Bowl adds followed with it. During a commercial for Irish Spring, one Gwinnett County high school made an unexpected appearance.

The advertisement featured a man floating on a raft to an Irish spring, before stumbling into a precarious situation involving a talking rabbit. What many viewers may have not noticed, however, is that the man was wearing a shirt sporting none other than Gwinnett County's Brookwood Broncos of Brookwood High School.