x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

Dig you catch it? This Super Bowl add included a Gwinnett high school callout

The Brookwood Broncos were on full display, if you knew where to look.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Super Bowl LVI graced Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, and a gaggle of funny, insightful and sometimes absurd Super Bowl adds followed with it. During a commercial for Irish Spring, one Gwinnett County high school made an unexpected appearance.

The advertisement featured a man floating on a raft to an Irish spring, before stumbling into a precarious situation involving a talking rabbit. What many viewers may have not noticed, however, is that the man was wearing a shirt sporting none other than Gwinnett County's Brookwood Broncos of Brookwood High School.

The video featuring the unexpected local school callout can be seen down below.

Related Articles

In Other News

Super Bowl LVI's electric pre-game performances