'Top guy on the market' | Should Falcons go after Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones?

On the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, Aaron Freeman talked about the idea of the Falcons going after Jones in free agency.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2021 offseason needing help at the running back position.

The top running back that will test the market is Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.

Jones ran for 1,104 yards on 201 carries. He also found the end zone nine times on the ground.

He was also effective through the air catching 47 passes for 355 yards. He scored two touchdowns through the air.

“Aaron Jones is probably the top guy on the market, the Packers running back. He has the elusive, receiving threat, and pass protection. The Falcons are going to take data from his time with Green Bay that the Falcons will deploy," Freeman said.

"I think a lot of the ways you can look at Aaron Jones is probably not on the level of Alvin Kamara, but certainly a notch or two below in value as a three-down running back. He is also 26," he added.

