Our debut episode features my conversation with former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman, and NFL first round draft pick, George Foster. Follow the link below to listen on iTunes (Android users can listen here).

George and I discuss the upcoming college and NFL seasons, as well as a historic moment that changed Georgia's uniform history forever.

4:09 - How Georgia's roster stacks up with Alabama and Clemson

16:00 - Jake Fromm's Heisman odds and UGA's season outlook

25:35 - George’s career at Georgia

38:14 - pivotal moment in uniform history from the Mark Richt era

45:30 - remembering Jared Lorenzen

49:35 - Falcons finally invest in protecting Matt Ryan

56:50 - Matt Ryan and NFC South predictions

