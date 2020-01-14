NEW ORLEANS — Perfection.

Coach Ed Orgeron's LSU Tigers capped off their perfect season Monday, beating the defending national champion Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the Superdome.

Joe Burrow finished one of the greatest seasons in NCAA history with 5 touchdown passes, 463 passing yards and a TD run.

"You can't hold us down forever. We're too explosive. Our coaches are too good. Our players are too good. Our O-Line is too good," said Burrow.

Asked if all the team and individual accomplishments had set in yet, Burrow said it would take a while.

"Not yet, we’re still celebrating," he said. "Give us a couple of days. We’re going to enjoy this one. A lot of work was put into this that no one saw. Saturdays, Sundays, 7 days a week for 7 months."

The Ohio State transfer became an LSU legend this year, breaking several records on his way to becoming the projected No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Burrow didn't do it alone. Sophomore receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught 9 passes for 221 yards and 2 TDs, Thaddeus Moss caught two TDs of his own and Terrace Marshall Jr. put the exclamation point on LSU's victory with a TD of his own.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 110 yards, mostly near the end of the game while LSU was winding down the clock.

For Clemson, the undefeated Trevor Lawrence was no match for the LSU defense, going 18-for-37 for 234 and no TD passes, though he did have one TD run and threw for a 2-point conversion.

