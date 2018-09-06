The number 13 isn't so unlucky after all.

On a reasonably dry track at Belmont Park, Justify became the 13th horse in racing history to capture the Triple Crown, posting victories in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Saturday's 150th running of The Belmont Stakes.

Also, Justify becomes only the fifth 3-year-old to pull off the Triple Crown feat in the modern era, joining Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977), Affirmed (1978) and American Pharoah (2015).

Justify forged a fantastic start out of Post 1 and cruised with the leaders at the 1/2-mile and 1-mile marks. And as time wore on, Justify absolutely proved to be the best-suited horse for the 1 1/2-mile race, taking place just outside New York City.

With each stride, you could feel the impact of history being made. Perhaps Justify felt something magical, too, hitting the finish line at a cool 2 minutes, 28.18 seconds.

Gronkowski claimed second in Saturday's race.

The all-time record at the Belmont Stakes dates back to 1973, when Triple Crown-bound Secretariat finished at 2 minutes, 24 seconds.

Justify's dominance hasn't been solely reserved for Triple Crown events. Jockey Mike Smith is now a perfect 6-for-6 when shepherding Justify to the finish line.

In the buildup to Saturday's event, there were some media-driven narratives of Justify falling short of Triple Crown glory, citing possible fatigue. There were even recollections of Sarava from 16 years ago.

Do you remember that horse? Despite the prohibitively long odds of 70-1 in 2002 (pre-race), Sarava took home the Belmont Stakes prize and thwarted War Emblem's golden chance at racing's Triple Crown.

But that comparison didn't hold much water on this day—especially with Justify running on a relatively clean track, unlike the muddy and foggy experiences at Churchill Downs (Kentucky Derby) and Pimlico Race Track (Preakness Stakes).

History-wise, 23 horses have been denied racing's Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes. The five from this century include: California Chrome (2014), I'll Have Another (2012), Big Brown (2008), Smarty Jones (2004) and Funny Cide (2003).

PRE-RACE ODDS

Justify (4-5)

Hofburg (6-1)

Bravazo (7-1)

Vino Rosso (8-1)

Tenfold (12-1)

Gronkowski (12-1)

Blended Citizen (15-1)

Gronkowski (22-1)

Noble Indy (26-1)

Free Drop Billy (28-1)

Restoring Hope (32-1)

TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS

1919 Sir Barton

1930 Gallant FOx

1935 Omaha

1937 War Admiral

1941 Whirlaway

1943 Count Fleet

1946 Assault

1948 Citation

1973 Secretariat

1977 Seattle Slew

1978 Affirmed

2015 American Pharoah

2018 Justify

