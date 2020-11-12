'Married to the Game' podcast: An inside look at the lives of coach's and athlete's spouses

11AliveSports' Maria Martin is bringing you a new podcast featuring a perspective we rarely hear in sports.

ATLANTA — 11Alive Sports' Maria Martin is bringing you the brand new Podcast, Married to the Game.

She knows the "coach wife" life better than anyone, being married to one. Now, she’s bringing you her perspective, along with the perspective of athlete and coaches' spouses from all sports.

The lifestyle of both athletes and coaches can be a crazy one, but we rarely get to hear from the people who live that life alongside them. Married to the Game will bring you interviews you’ve never heard before; reveal stories you’ve never heard and give you a whole new perspective on their lives.

The first episode of the Podcast features Katharyn Richt, wife of former longtime Georgia Bulldogs football coach, Mark Richt. The widely-covered topics included the end of their time in Athens, Mark’s health scare, how Katharyn came to be the water girl and how she dealt with unhappy fans.

“I was just watching the sideline and I was thinking, 'I could stand behind that little table and do water',” Katharyn recalled. From there, she decided to take that on as her Saturday job instead of sitting in the stands and watching the games.

It’s a life lived that you can’t understand until you’re in it, so it’s time to hear it from the people who know it best. Every guest varies - from their personalities, their professions and how they handle the twists and turns.