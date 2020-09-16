Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons, wrongfully-accused man she helped get released from prison

Moore and Jonathan Irons appeared together on Good Morning America with anchor Robin Roberts to talk about their new effort to get out the vote.

NEW YORK — Minnesota Lynx forward and justice advocate Maya Moore dropped a huge surprise on network television Wednesday when she revealed that she is newly married to the wrongly-accused man she helped get released from prison.

Moore and Jonathan Irons appeared on Good Morning America with anchor Robin Roberts to talk about their new effort to get out the vote. While discussing the project Roberts prodded Moore to share some important news, at which time she revealed that she and Irons got married.

"We're excited to continue this new chapter of life together," a beaming Moore announced.

The on-leave Lynx All-Star says she and Irons first met when she was just 18. He was a family friend who had already served 10 years in prison for a crime Irons swore he did not commit. Moore says their friendship grew over the years, becoming something more as she joined the fight to get him exonerated and released from prison.

Irons was convicted in 1998 for a Missouri armed home invasion, a crime he has always sworn he did not commit.

"Over time it was pretty clear what the lord was doing in our hearts, and now we're sitting here today starting a whole new chapter together," Moore reflected.

The couple says they kept the marriage news quiet so it wouldn't overshadow the work they're doing to get out the vote this November, educating and engaging on subjects like community, social justice and advocating for the wrongly accused.

Roberts ended the interview by asking the question many Lynx fans are wondering about: Now that Irons is out of prison and her life is on a new track, do Moore's future plans include basketball? The WNBA MVP has taken both the 2019 and 2020 seasons off to advocate for Irons and his legal battle for exoneration.