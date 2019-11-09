ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been known across the industry for its fan-friendly pricing on food and beverage. It's something that was important to Arthur Blank when the stadium opened its doors.

Now, the stadium's award-winning food and beverage program is getting more options for the 2019 Falcons season - and with a local flare.

The stadium announced Wednesday that it added Atlanta brands such as Holeman and Finch, Fred’s Meat and Bread, Ponko Chicken and others while expanding some of the most popular concession offerings.

Meanwhile, Seat Geek came out with a survey ranking the Falcons first for food across the NFL. They surveyed 3,200 NFL fans about their local stadium and used the feedback to create the rankings.

According to officials, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will now feature:

Fred’s Meat & Bread Fred’s famous cheesesteak sandwich is a creation of Chef Todd Ginsberg and has become an institution in Atlanta’s Krog Street Market since 2014. The sandwich features 10-ounces of ribeye steak, American cheese, and onions on a nine-inch bun. Fred’s cart at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be near section 116.

H&F Burger will be featured in the Mercedes-Benz Club and Delta Sky360 Club. They'll be serving up the famous H&F burger and fries.

Hop's Chicken is another concept by Chef Linton and Gina Hopkins, who also operates H&F Burger. Hop's brings their fried chicken sandwich and chicken tenders to the Mercedes-Benz Club and Delta Sky360 Club.

PONKO Chicken will be featured inside the Harrah's Cherokee Clubs serving Japanese inspired comfort food similar to their two Atlanta locations in Midtown and Chamblee.

In addition to adding these Atlanta brands, stadium officials said they listened to fan feedback and responded by creating new and expanded offerings in some of the most popular concession stands.

Garden Grill is a new stand located at section 107 offering vegan options including a Beyond burger and Beyond bratwurst along with vegan chips and snacks.

Salt + Coast is new to the Mercedes-Benz Club and Delta Sky360 Club this season and will offer a variety of sushi options along with seafood fare.

Hot Pressed, a popular grilled cheese portable location, has now moved into a permanent stand in the 100-Yard Club on the 300 level. Hot Pressed will feature grilled cheese, brisket grilled cheese, jalapeno popper grilled cheese, chili cheese dog grilled cheese and loaded tater tots.

All these new offerings will be available for the Falcons home opener on Sept. 15 vs. the Eagles.

