ATLANTA -- The last phase to finish off the unique roof of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium will begin next week.

Officials said this final construction, which will start May 29, will require the roof to be open in a locked position for 10 days to complete elements of the automation process.

This means the roof will be open during the Atlanta United match against the Philadelphia Union on June 2.

After the 10-day protocol, there will be a period designated to do final commissioning work to complete the automation. Officials said at the end of that period, Mercedes Benz Stadium will take operational ownership of the roof from the contractors.

Once the project is complete, the roof is expected to open or close with the push of a button. It should take as few as 12 minutes.

Once automation work is complete, club and stadium officials will determine if the roof will be open for events involving the Atlanta Falcons or Atlanta United based on weather conditions.

For third-party events, the decision for the roof position during their event will be made by the third party in cooperation with stadium officials prior to each event.

Crews have been working on the roo for months. However, the progress slowed down when the stadium opened.

“From the design phase, we knew this roof would be a unique part of the stadium and fan experience, offering a surprise and delight feature that no other building can offer,” said Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Group, LLC. “The complexity of the design and our heavy events schedule has made it take longer than we had hoped, but great things take time and we’re happy to see the finish line.”

