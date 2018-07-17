ATLANTA — Nearly a year after opening for fans, construction on the roof at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is finally complete.

The parent company of the Atlanta Falcons said the crews have finished work on the one-of-a-kind retractable roof.

The retractable roof is supposed to open with the push of a button in a matter of 12 minutes.

MORE

Club and stadium officials will determine if the roof will be open for events involving the Atlanta Falcons or Atlanta United based on weather conditions.

For third-party events, the decision for the roof position during their event will be made by the third party in cooperation with stadium officials prior to each event.

PHOTOS | Tour around Mercedes-Benz Stadium

PHOTOS | Tour around Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Crews have been working on the roof for months. However, the progress slowed down when the stadium opened.

“From the design phase, we knew this roof would be a unique part of the stadium and fan experience, offering a surprise and delight feature that no other building can offer,” said Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Group, LLC. “The complexity of the design and our heavy events schedule has made it take longer than we had hoped, but great things take time and we’re happy to see the finish line.”

11Alive's cameras will be there next Wednesday when the Benz hosts a roof demonstration for Media Day.

© 2018 WXIA