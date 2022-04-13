Michael Daugherty, 4-star Grayson High recruit, to make college football decision

Michael Daugherty, a safety with more than 40 offers, is choosing among schools including UGA, North Carolina and LSU.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Michael Daugherty, a 4-star recruit at Grayson High School in Loganville, will reveal his decision on where to play college football on Wednesday night.

Daugherty is a safety for the Rams with offers from more than 40 schools. His top-7 include UGA, LSU, Auburn, Miami, Louisville, Texas and North Carolina.

The Class of 2023 recruit will make his announcement in a ceremony at Grayson High at 7 p.m. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above this story, as well as on our YouTube channel.

According to Rivals, Daugherty is the No. 21 recruit from the state of Georgia and just outside the top-200 overall nationally.

On Wednesday, he tweeted, "Today's the day," and then later also retweeted his dad who wrote, "Yes it is son... God got you!!!"