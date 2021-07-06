Braves pitcher Mike Soroka re-tears Achilles, out for season

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves starter Mike Soroka has re-torn his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season after he undergoes surgery for the injury, the team announced on Saturday.
In a pair of tweets, the Braves said Soroka "felt a pop in his right Achilles" earlier this week while walking to the team clubhouse at Truist Park.
"An MRI was performed, which revealed a complete re-tear of the tendon. Soroka will require season-ending surgery, which will be scheduled within the week," the team said.
It's a massive disappointment for the 23-year-old, who was limited by injuries as well last season. In 2019, the right-hander was one of the best pitchers in baseball, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts. He struck out 142 and walked just 41 in 174 2/3 innings, and made the All-Star team.
Soroka finished sixth in Cy Young voting that year, and second for NL Rookie of the Year.
He first suffered the Achilles tear when he stepped off the mound to cover first base in a game in August last year.