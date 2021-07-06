Braves pitcher Mike Soroka re-tears Achilles, out for season

The team made the announcement on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves starter Mike Soroka has re-torn his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season after he undergoes surgery for the injury, the team announced on Saturday.

In a pair of tweets, the Braves said Soroka "felt a pop in his right Achilles" earlier this week while walking to the team clubhouse at Truist Park.

"An MRI was performed, which revealed a complete re-tear of the tendon. Soroka will require season-ending surgery, which will be scheduled within the week," the team said.

An MRI was performed, which revealed a complete re-tear of the tendon. Soroka will require season-ending surgery, which will be scheduled within the week. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 26, 2021

It's a massive disappointment for the 23-year-old, who was limited by injuries as well last season. In 2019, the right-hander was one of the best pitchers in baseball, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts. He struck out 142 and walked just 41 in 174 2/3 innings, and made the All-Star team.

Soroka finished sixth in Cy Young voting that year, and second for NL Rookie of the Year.