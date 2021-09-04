Atlanta Braves host home opener

Fans will be in the stands at Truist Park.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2021 home opener.

Truist Park will have fans and ballpark officials have put new measures in place to protect guests from the COVID-19 virus. Those measures include going cashless, mobile food ordering, increased cleaning and sanitization, socially distanced seating, mandatory masks, a no-bag policy for most guests and grab-and-go food options.

“We are excited to open up the ballpark and have our fans welcome the team back to Truist Park,” said Derek Schiller, Braves President and CEO. “We know how much our fans have missed coming to the games and we know our players have missed the fans cheering them on, so we are ready to open our doors to offer an exceptional, family-friendly experience in a safe environment.”

The Braves went 24-16 in division games in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team last year and averaged 3.9 extra base hits per game.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia hit .257 as a team last season while averaging 8.3 hits per game.