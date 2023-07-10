Atlanta Braves Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr. finalists for 2023 Hank Aaron Award | How to vote

Fans can chime in on who should win.

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta Braves stars have been named finalists for the 2023 Hank Aaron Award.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña, Jr. and first baseman Matt Olson are in the running to win the best overall offensive performer of MLB's National League.

The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record. Aaron also spent part of his legendary baseball career with the Atlanta Braves.

Acuña is having an amazing season as he became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases. Olson has the Braves' single-season home run record.