ATLANTA–Six years, really?

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finally solved the puzzle of the Baltimore Orioles, cruising to a 7-3 victory at SunTrust Park.

Before this day's triumph, the Braves had dropped seven straight outings to the Orioles, dating back to June 15, 2012. It was an odd streak, given how Baltimore has cumulatively been 36 games below .500 over the last four seasons.

(In case you're wondering ... the late Tommy Hanson was the winning pitcher on that June day six years ago.)

But that's all ancient history. In the present, Atlanta has been spared the embarrassment of getting swept at home by one of baseball's worst teams (Baltimore and Kansas City are tied at 23-53).

It also gives the Braves some momentum for the club's most crucial stretch of the season, a three-game home set against the surging Reds (seven straight wins), followed by a 10-game road swing through St. Louis, New York (Yankees) and Milwaukee, the National League's best team (45-31).

Simply put, if the Braves still have breathing room in the NL East standings come July 8 (after this stretch concludes), it'll be hard to knock their chances of winning the division or qualifying for a wild-card spot.

Atlanta got off to a strong start, collecting two runs on Baltimore starter David Hess in the first inning.

Ender Inciarte led off with a walk. Ozzie Albies (team-high two runs, three hits) then singled and advanced to second base when the Orioles tried to nab Inciarte at third base.

A few minutes later, Freddie Freeman socked a 2-run single, bringing home Inciarte and Albies.

In the 3rd, the Braves countered the Orioles' scoring at the top of the inning (Trey Mancini homer)–and then some–getting RBI doubles from Nick Markakis and Charlie Culberson and increasing Atlanta's lead to 5-1.

Culberson fanned three times, but this became an inconsequential footnote, upon Culberson's 2-run double up the gap in right-center.

With the Braves holding a tenuous 5-3 lead in the eighth inning, Dansby Swanson came off the bench to launch a 2-run homer down the left-field line (scoring Johan Camargo). With the blast, Swanson has now achieved a personal best of seven seasonal homers in the big leagues.

It also ended a modest homerless drought of 19 days.

On the pitching end, starter Brandon McCarthy was productive in victory, allowing three runs (two homers) and five hits over five innings. After that, the Braves unleashed a four-man onslaught of relievers Shane Carle, Jesse Biddle, David Winkler and A.J. Minter, with the quartet surrendering just one hit and one walk over the final four innings.

Was this alignment a preview of things to come for the bullpen, in lieu of closer Arodys Vizcaino going on the 10-day disabled list (shoulder inflammation)?

In Vizcaino's absence, Winkler and Minter are expected to alternate the eighth and ninth innings, depending on various matchups at the end of games.

At 44-32, the first-place Braves now lead the Phillies by two full games in the NL East. Mike Foltynewicz is slated to start Monday's opener vs. the Reds, upon coming off the 10-day DL.

Atlanta might also welcome another young star from the disabled list, with Ronald Acuna Jr. (knee/back issues) primed for his first MLB action since May 27.

