x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Atlanta Braves

Patchwork: Braves cover All-Star logo on jerseys, shift hats

The uniform change came a day after Major League Baseball announced that this summer’s All-Star Game was being moved out of Atlanta.

PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves looked a little patchwork in their second game of the season.

The All-Star Game patch that appeared on the right sleeve of the Braves’ jerseys during opening day was sewn over Saturday against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The logo was gone from their hats, too. 

The uniform change came a day after Major League Baseball announced that this summer’s All-Star Game was being moved out of Atlanta over the sport’s objections to sweeping changes to a Georgia voting law.

The summer event had been scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park in Atlanta. A new site hasn’t yet been announced.

Credit: AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) stands with his bat during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday. The All-Star Game patch that appeared on the right sleeve of the Braves' jerseys during the opening day was sewn over.

Related Articles