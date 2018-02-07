ATLANTA—And down the stretch they come!

On Monday, Major League Baseball removed some of the lingering suspense with All-Star Game voting, which concludes on Thursday, by confirming what Atlanta fans have known for some time:

Barring a last-minute miracle, Braves regulars Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Nick Markakis will start for the National League at their respective positions.

Check that. At this point, it would require a conspiracy-level coverup for Freeman (16 HR, 56 RBI, 53 runs, 21 doubles, 6 steals, .315 batting) to lose his positional battle for the July 17 All-Star Game (Nationals Park in Washington D.C.).

The rationale: Freeman (2.9 million votes—tops in the NL) had more votes two weeks ago (1.43 million) ... than any first baseman currently possesses; and given how the Braves basher boasts elite-level tallies with on-base percentage (.407), slugging rate (.546), OPS (.952) and OPS+ (MLB-best 159), his starting candidacy remains a stone-cold lock.

The final NL update is here. Send your favorites to D.C. - voting closes on Thursday.@CampingWorld MLB All-Star Ballot: https://t.co/a6sJYdjfnG pic.twitter.com/btFuYA0Ltc — MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2018

The situation at second base, however, has more fluidity.

Albies enjoyed a lead of 220,000-plus votes last week, but that advantage has subsequently diminished by nearly 30 percent, with the Braves playmaker leading the Reds' Scooter Gennett by approximately 160,000 votes.

Of course, if Cincinnati fans had more time to boost Gennett's stock than three short days, perhaps Ozzie's Army would be more concerned of an 11th-hour changeover.

There are three concrete reasons for Albies serving as the NL starter at second base:

a) Albies (MLB leader with doubles and runs scored) has emerged into a legitimate candidate for NL MVP.

b) Throughout the spring/summer, Braves fans have been consistently hitting (but not unduly stuffing) the ballot box, thus rewarding the club for its torrid start.

c) Check out Albies' top-shelf tallies since June 25: One homer, four RBI, seven runs, 10 hits, .417 batting average, .440 OBP and 1.148 OPS.

Three weeks ago, Markakis (nearly 2.5 million votes) sprinted past Bryce Harper for the No. 1 outfield slot. Since then, former Brave Matt Kemp (now with the Dodgers) has supplanted Harper as the No. 2 outfielder.

Regardless of how it all shakes out, Markakis, Kemp and Harper are all virtual locks to secure starting spots come Thursday. Harper leads the Rockies' Charlie Blackmon by 400,000-plus votes.

Similar to last week, Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. (1.2 million votes) and Ender Inciarte (1.1 million votes) remain entrenched in the No. 5 and 6 outfield spots, respectively.

The first-place Braves (48-34) possess a three-game lead in the NL East (over the Phillies).

The significance is twofold: It's the largest advantage among NL divisional leaders; and Atlanta hasn't enjoyed this much East separation since April 2014.

NL CURRENT VOTING LEADERS

C Buster Posey, Giants—1.38 million

1B Freddie Freeman, Braves—2.9 million

2B Ozzie Albies, Braves—1.86 million

SS Brandon Crawford, Giants—2.3 million

3B Nolan Arenado, Rockies—2.32 million

OF Nick Markakis, Braves—2.46 million

OF Matt Kemp, Dodgers—2.04 million

OF Bryce Harper, Nationals—1.78 million

