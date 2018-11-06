ATLANTA—Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman's red-hot start to the 2018 season hasn't gone unnoticed by the public, at large.

On Monday, Major League Baseball revealed the latest voting tabulations for the upcoming All-Star Game (July 17 in Washington D.C.).

The No. 1 takeaway: Freeman leads all comers in ASG voting for the National League, including megastars Bryce Harper, Kris Bryant, Buster Posey, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

The No. 2 takeaway: The Braves currently have three position players commandeering starting spots for the July 17 Midsummer Classic—Freeman (12 HR, 45 RBI, 41 runs, .340 batting), second baseman Ozzie Albies and outfielder Nick Markakis.

Among first basemen, Freeman (633,342 votes) has a runaway lead over the competition, with Anthony Rizzo, Brandon Belt, Cody Bellinger and Joey Votto all trailing by at least 375,000 votes.

Freddie Freeman currently leads all NL All-Star vote-getters. He is one of three Atlanta players in line to start. pic.twitter.com/MO8ve51pmF — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) June 11, 2018

Albies' tighter advantage at second base currently sits at 28,000-plus votes. However, only Javier Baez (Cubs) and Scooter Gennett (Reds) have a realistic chance at overtaking Albies in the final tally.

The biggest surprise lies in the outfielder voting: Markakis (second overall) stands at less than 4,000 votes from Harper, and Braves teammates Ronald Acuna Jr. (fifth) and Ender Inciarte (sixth) still have a chance to crack the top-3 voting (starting slots).

Despite going 5-5 in its last 10 games, Atlanta (35-26) remains in a virtual-tie-dance for first place with Washington (37-28) in the NL East standings.

The next voting update for the National League comes on June 18.

