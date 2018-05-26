ATLANTA—Every precinct has yet to close, but it shouldn't stop us from making the following proclamation:

Neither the Atlanta Braves nor San Diego Padres were winners in the Craig Kimbrel trade. At best, it might be a wash for both clubs.

You remember Kimbrel, right? He was the Braves' most dominant closer in franchise history from 2010-14 (sorry, John Smoltz), collecting 186 saves, 476 strikeouts and a 1.43 ERA (289 innings).

It's also the same Kimbrel who has logged multiple saves against the Braves over the last two days (16 for the season).

Well, just days into the 2015 MLB season, then-Braves president John Hart signed off on the shocking trade, with San Diego getting Kimbrel and Melvin Upton ... and Atlanta receiving Cameron Maybin, Carlos Quentin (salary dump), Matt Wisler, Jordan Paroubeck and a competitive-balance draft pick, which ended up being third baseman Austin Riley.

Here's a recap of the far-flung trade, one that quite possibly brought more heartache than glee for the two franchises.

In fact, the remaining potential savior ... could be the same fun-loving kid in the below tweet.

SAN DIEGO

KIMBREL

**Had a productive 2015 campaign with the Padres: 4-2, 2.58 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 39 saves

**Traded to the Red Sox in 2016. His three-year tally in Boston includes a 2.24 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 241/49 K-BB rate and 81 combined saves

UPTON

**In 149 games with the Padres, Upton accounted for 21 homers, 62 RBI and 69 runs, along with a .257 batting average and .313 on-base percentage

**August 2016: Upton (currently out of baseball) was traded to the Blue Jays for prospect Hansel Rodriguez

ATLANTA

QUENTIN

**Retired after the Kimbrel trade

**Never played an MLB game in a Braves uniform

**Career: 154 HR, 491 RBI, 416 runs (nine major-league seasons)

PAROUBECK

**Currently out of baseball

**Running a Web site (HitClubBaseball.com) which offers instructional services for baseball

**Accounted for 15 homers, 70 RBI and 79 runs over three minor-league seasons (2014-16). Career tallies: .275 batting, .346 OBP

MAYBIN

**Had a solid 2015 season with the Braves: 10 homers, 59 RBI, 65 runs, 23 steals (141 games)

**Traded to the Tigers the following winter for reliever Ian Krol (4.55 ERA in five MLB seasons) and pitcher Gabe Speier (not among the Braves' top 30 prospects)

WISLER

**Has logged 49 of his 71 MLB starts with the Braves (5.20 ERA, 222/107 K-BB rate)

**It's difficult to envision Wisler cracking Atlanta's long-term starting rotation, given the wealth of elite-level prospects in the pipeline (Mike Soroka, Kyle Wright, Luiz Gohara, Ian Anderson, Kolby Allard, Max Fried)

RILEY

**This could end up being the saving grace of this so-so trade. With the Double-A Mississippi Braves, Riley boasts the following 2018 numbers: 9 HR, 33 RBI, 24 runs, .315 batting, .376 OBP, .960 OPS

**Riley currently ranks as the Braves' No. 7 overall prospect—but first among positional players

