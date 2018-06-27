ATLANTA—Perhaps Matt Harvey needed a simple change of venue.

On Tuesday night, the former Mets savior played a pivotal role in the Reds' 5-3 victory over the Braves. It was a surprisingly sound performance (one run, six hits allowed over 6 2/3 innings), considering Harvey had lifetime marks of a 3-7 record and 5.27 ERA versus Atlanta, heading into the day.

The loss halted the Braves' modest winning streak at two, but it may have been inconsequential in the long run.

Why is that? Here's the three-tiered rationale:

a) On this night, Atlanta (45-33) didn't surrender any ground to Philadelphia (41-36) or Washington (41-37) in the National League East standings.

🏃‍♂️ RUN OZZIE RUN 🏃‍♂️



Ozzie Albies smokes a double to deep right-center. That’s 4️⃣5️⃣ extra-base hits, more than any other NL player.@Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/GiDbPfbPD4 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 27, 2018

b) The home defeat occurred on placeholding-starter Anibal Sanchez's watch; and it remains to be seen if he'll be in the Braves rotation two weeks from now—when either rookie Mike Soroka (10-day DL) or another high-end prospect from Atlanta's deep pitching pipeline join (or rejoin) the big-league fray.

(Note: Sanchez left the game in the 5th with what appeared to be a leg cramp.)

c) Even with the loss, the Braves posited one of their patented comebacks, rallying for two runs in the eighth inning and threatening for more in the same frame.

About the 8th ...

With Atlanta down three and seemingly listless at the plate, Ender Inciarte led off with an infield single. Ozzie Albies followed up with an off-the-wall double, sending Inciarte at third base.

After that, Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis both produced RBI groundouts, but there were no more runners in scoring position at the time.

Rally over, right? Uh, not yet.

Tyler Flowers (two hits) singled to left field and Charlie Culberson added to the hysteria with a walk, thus loading the bases.

This set the stage for Johan Camargo, who crushed a game-clinching grand slam against the Blue Jays just seven days ago.

Unfortunately for him, Camargo couldn't do much off Reds closer Raisel Igleasis, who forced a routine flyout to right field to end the inning.

For the evening, Albies carried the Braves hitters once again, connecting for one run and two hits against the Reds. It was a decent showing for the All-Star Game's leading vote-getter at second base (National League) ... even if it didn't match the grandeur of Monday night, when Albies launched a walkoff homer in the 11th inning.

(Albies apparently called his shot in the Braves' dugout, as well.)

For Cincinnati (33-46, eight wins in its last nine games), this victory was all about the aforementioned Harvey (recently designated for assignment/traded by the Mets—the product of a 7.00 ERA) and the extraordinary Scooter Gennett, who accounted for one RBI, two hits and three runs versus Braves pitching.

Right now, for the July 17 All-Star Game (Washington D.C.), Albies appears to be the clear-cut favorite to start at second base; but who could argue against the greatness of Gennett?

For the season, Gennett has amassed 13 homers, 52 RBI and 44 runs, along with strong marks for batting average (.334) and on-base percentage (.374).

The series' rubber game comes Wednesday afternoon, with rookie Sean Newcomb (8-2, 2.59 ERA) taking the mound for the Braves.

For what it's worth, Atlanta owns a 6-0 overall record in Newcomb starts immediately following a loss (hat tip to FOX Sports South).

