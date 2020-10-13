Arlington backyard gives Braves fans 'big Battery vibes'

Braves fans said they made the trip to watch live baseball for the first time this year and to support their team.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington Backyard reminds Braves fans of a place they know well.

“Big Battery vibes for real,” said Braves fan Ethan Hicks.

“Get in the environment and the atmosphere with the fans,” said Brandon Rutowski. “Having other people with common interest and fanship around you that much more enjoyable.”

All of the Braves fans 11Alive spoke with on Monday said that they are headed inside to be the first fans to physically watch baseball at Globe Life Field.

Just over 11,000 fans will be allowed inside the park, so fans had to jump when tickets went on sale. For some, the decision was an easy one.

“Right about the time we swept the Marlins [I decided to make the trip to Arlington],” Rutowski said. “I haven’t slept a whole lot since Thursday.

We talked to Braves fans from Virginia, Ohio, Illinois and, of course, Georgia. All said they made the trip to watch live baseball for the first time this year and to support their team.