Artist celebrates nearly 150 years of Atlanta Braves with Truist Park artwork made from names of every player in team history

The artist said the piece is made of over 2,000 names and took him nearly 200 hours to complete.

ATLANTA — A Major League Baseball artist took an entire month to hand draw an illustration of Truist Park.

But Dan Duffy's piece has a twist — the illustration is comprised of 2,068 names.

They are the names of every player on Atlanta's MLB team from 1876 to 2021, "the good, the bad and the greats." They're handwritten in chronological order from their first year on the roster.

If you take a closer look, you can spot some Braves legends, including the likes of Hank Aaron, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Chipper Jones, Warren Spahn, and Phil Niekro.

"The list goes on and on for the oldest professional baseball franchise in America," a statement reads.

It's in honor of nearly 150 years of the Braves baseball franchise.

Over a month worth of writing, but Truist Park is finally DONE! 150 Years of Braves baseball! Handwritten with the names of EVERY BRAVE EVER! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/2FTNDZwKed — Daniel Duffy (@RealArtOfWords) March 10, 2022

This Philadelphia based creator said after researching, sketching, and writing, the artwork took him nearly 200 hours to complete.

"But with the passing of Hank Aaron, their 150th anniversary AND winning the World Series, I wanted to create an epic piece of art for the fans. I listened to the book 'The Last Hero' by Howard Bryant as I wrote it out, the biography of Henry Aaron – a great book for any baseball fan," he wrote in a statement.

Duffy previously told 11Alive although he spent plenty of time in the mid 90s watching Braves greats beat up on his team, the Phillies, he was still rooting for them as they worked to take home the World Series title last year.

"This team had serious heart. They lost Acuna and had a sub .500 record at the All Star Break, and came back to win it all. Unbelievable," he said. "They overcame so much and you love to see a team like this win."

People can buy prints of this piece, and other Braves artwork from Duffy, on his website. He said his dream is to get one of his prints to Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea.