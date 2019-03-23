NORTH PORT, Fla. — 11Alive sports anchor Alex Glaze will be in Florida all weekend, as the Atlanta Braves make the Spring Training headquarters transition from Orlando (the club's home of 22 years) to North Port.

The name of the Braves' new stadium/spring headquarters: CoolToday Park.

Here's Part 1 of Glaze's tour of the Braves' sprawling complex, which covers 70 acres of land and came at a construction price tag of roughly $125 million.

Early in 2017, the North Port city commission approved the construction of the Braves' facility, which the Atlanta Business Chronicle deemed as 'best-in-class.'

Others features of the North Port headquarters: A massive clubhouse complex with weights and state-of-the-art training equipment, along with medical and physical therapy facilities.

