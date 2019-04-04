ATLANTA — 11Alive Sports offers five off-the-cuff thoughts about the Atlanta Braves, as the club powers through the schizophrenic start of being perfect at home (2-0) ... and perfectly imperfect on the road (0-3).

1. Ozzie Albies' second-half fade from last season might have been the perfect motivator for 2019

For August and September last year, Albies owned mortal combined tallies of four homers, 15 RBI and a .222 batting average.

In a way, this two-month struggle justified the fans' voting decision of starting the Cubs' Javier Baez at second base for the All-Star Game – instead of Albies, who seemed like an absolute shoo-in after April and May.

Baez would finish with 34 homers, 111 RBI, 101 runs, 21 steals and a .290 batting average, explaining why he finished second overall in National League MVP voting (behind Christian Yelich).

Fast forward to the present: Albies has become red-hot once again, notching one homer, two RBI, three runs, a .500 batting average (9 for 18), .591 on-base percentage and absurdly good OPS rate of 1.369.

Will that last number come down in the coming months? Of course.

However, it does represent how dangerous Albies (24 HRs, 72 RBI, 105 runs last year) can be at the tender age of 22.

In fact, the Braves might want to pursue those rumored "extension" talks with Albies' representation sooner than later, or Ozzie might eventually become Atlanta's third member of the exclusive $100 Million Club.

2. There are zero worries with Ronald Acuna Jr.'s slow start

Sure, Acuna's batting only .176 for the season (3 of 17), but check out that superb on-base percentage of .364.

This last number should reveal everything you need to know about how opposing pitchers plan to handle the reigning NL Rookie of the Year.

As one of the league's 10 most destructive talents, in a good way, Acuna (26 HR, 64 RBI, 76 runs, 16 steals, .917 OPS in only 111 games last year) could be a candidate for 100 walks by season's end.

This would seemingly be a great boon to the Atlanta offense, with Acuna batting at the cleanup spot – compared to primarily leading off as a rookie.

Acuna's keys to success in 2019:

a) Staying patient at the plate (the early walk-to-strikeout ratio of 5/2 represents a good start).

b) Allowing the tenor and pace of each game to settle in naturally.

For example: Using quick math, if we take the 2018 trend of one homer for every 17 at-bats (or 4.3 games), Acuna's long-ball figure in 2019 would be in the neighborhood of 35 homers over a 150-game campaign.

3. Julio Teheran has the stuff to be a temporary ace for the Braves

Teheran (the Opening Day starter, in place of the rehabbing Mike Foltynewicz) has been so-so in his opening two starts, accounting for a 3.60 ERA and 14/5 K-BB rate through 10 total innings.

That's the good news.

On the down side, Teheran holds below-average marks with WHIP (1.50) and opponents' batting average (.263).

However, there's no real cause for alarm here, or any inane projections of impending greatness.

Why is that?

At age 28, we've made peace with Teheran possessing the tools and production curve of a No. 3 starter on a title contender ... or a No. 2 with a club that's transitioning to the next wave of pitching prospects – like the Braves.

In fact, here are Teheran's career splits for April and May. These numbers run consistent with his 2019 stats/trends after just one week:

APRIL: 8-8, 3.75 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 158/76 K-BB (34 starts ... 197 innings)

MAY: 13-13, 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 180/68 K-BB (37 starts ... 226.1 innings)

4. Let's take the negative side of Johan Camargo's game-clinching, bases-clearing double against the Cubs

Camargo made for great theater on Wednesday night, breaking the Cubs' backs with a single swat during crunch time.

But alas, it was also his first hit of the season; and perhaps more troubling, it represented only Camargo's eighth official at-bat.

Will Camargo log more at-bats, per week, as the season progresses? Most likely.

However, it's still a little disconcerting to see a powerful and versatile talent in the prime of his career (25 years old) ... riding the bench three, four or even times in a seven-day span.

Camargo has the flexibility to play just about every position in the infield; and within that logic, he could probably handle left field in short bursts, as well.

In other words, let's get cracking with this so-called "super-utility" plan.

Bottom line: The season might only be in its infancy stage, but that's still no reason to keep Camargo (August numbers last year: 3 HRs, 18 RBI, 13 runs, .327 batting, .378 OBP, .869 OPS) primarily tied to the bench ... just in case he's needed for a late three-run triple.

5. Mark this down: The Braves will cruise to the NL East title if they lead the National League in on-base percentage

As of April 3, the Braves offense owns National League-only marks of 3rd in walks, 4th in OBP (.376) and 5th in OPS (.817) ... despite ranking just 13th in hits.

Here's another thing to love: The tight ratio of 31 walks and 43 strikeouts seems ideal for a club that relies on speed, timely hitting and aggressive baserunning ... more than the power of praying for long balls.