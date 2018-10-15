ATLANTA—In a bit of non-surprising news on Monday, the Braves and manager Brian Snitker came to terms on a contract extension, covering the next three MLB seasons.

According to the Braves, Snitker's deal calls for guaranteed money in 2019 and 2020, and then a club option for the '21 campaign.

Atlanta has undergone a major transformation during Snitker's four-year stint as manager—posting 67, 68 and 72 victories from 2015-17 ... before rocketing to a 90-win campaign in 2018, while running away with the National League East crown in the final weeks.

As such, it would have been tough for Braves ownership and general manager Alex Anthopoulos to deny the popular Snitker—who would have been a free agent in the absence of an extension—another sustained run at postseason glory.

The Atlanta #Braves and manager Brian Snitker have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season: pic.twitter.com/CsReyEyU9x — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 15, 2018

Which brings us to this: In lieu of the Braves' remarkable turnaround, thus buoying the hopes of a reinvigorated fan base, the expectations will be sky-high moving forward.

Why is that?

Considering how Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Foltynewicz, Ozzie Albies, Sean Newcomb, Touki Toussaint, Max Fried, Mike Soroka and Johan Camargo are all supposed long-term keepers, Atlanta should be viable contenders for NL East titles, World Series berths and even the franchise's first championship since the mid-1990s.

© 2018 WXIA