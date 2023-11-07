Atlanta Braves contingent of 8-strong set for All-Star Game

SEATTLE — Tonight's the night the Atlanta Braves will take a starring role in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game.
The game begins at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT locally) in Seattle.
The Braves have the largest contingent - by far - of any team headed to the showcase, with eight player selected for the National League All-Star team this year.
The eight Braves All-Stars include:
- Sean Murphy, catcher
- Orlando Arcia, shortstop
- Ronald Acuña Jr., outfield
- Matt Olson, first base
- Ozzie Albies, second base
- Austin Riley, third base
- Spencer Strider, starting pitcher
- Bryce Elder, starting pitcher
Acuña, Murphy and Arcia in the starting lineup after leading the fan vote at their positions, while Olson, Albies and Riley were chosen as reserves.
Strider and Elder are part of the team but will it has already been announced that they will not be pitching in the game.
The team tweeted out a picture of its All-Stars on Monday ahead of the game. It was a popular post, getting 79,000 likes on Instagram and 11,700 likes on Twitter.
The eight participants in the game is a franchise record; they'd previously had seven All-Stars selected in a single year in 2003.
“That was probably the best (All-Star selection reveal) I’ve been a part of and I’ve been part of some cool things,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker told MLB.com when the announcements came out. “To have eight guys is really something special for the organization.”
