Atlanta Braves contingent of 8-strong set for All-Star Game

SEATTLE — Tonight's the night the Atlanta Braves will take a starring role in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game.

The game begins at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT locally) in Seattle.

The Braves have the largest contingent - by far - of any team headed to the showcase, with eight player selected for the National League All-Star team this year.

The eight Braves All-Stars include:

Sean Murphy, catcher

Orlando Arcia, shortstop

Ronald Acuña Jr., outfield

Matt Olson, first base

Ozzie Albies, second base

Austin Riley, third base

Spencer Strider, starting pitcher

Bryce Elder, starting pitcher

Acuña, Murphy and Arcia in the starting lineup after leading the fan vote at their positions, while Olson, Albies and Riley were chosen as reserves.

Strider and Elder are part of the team but will it has already been announced that they will not be pitching in the game.

The team tweeted out a picture of its All-Stars on Monday ahead of the game. It was a popular post, getting 79,000 likes on Instagram and 11,700 likes on Twitter.

The eight participants in the game is a franchise record; they'd previously had seven All-Stars selected in a single year in 2003.

“That was probably the best (All-Star selection reveal) I’ve been a part of and I’ve been part of some cool things,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker told MLB.com when the announcements came out. “To have eight guys is really something special for the organization.”