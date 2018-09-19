ATLANTA—So, how was that gut-wrenching ninth inning, Braves fans?

Did you burn through a month's worth of anxiety during this six-batter period, even though it lasted less than 12 minutes?

We can spend the next two weeks dissecting the many foibles of the Atlanta bullpen, which needlessly loaded the bases and brought the potential game-tying run to the plate in the final inning, instead of protecting a four-run lead with pinpoint accuracy.

However, right now, in lieu of the club's 7-3 home win over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Braves can focus on the real meaning of Wednesday's triumph:

Dropping the magic number for winning the National League East title to 'six.'

As such, Atlanta (84-68 ... 6-game division lead) now has a realistic shot of clinching the NL East crown this weekend, as it faces second-place Philadelphia (77-73) for a four-game set at SunTrust Park.

BRAVES WIN… BRAVES WIN… BRAVES WIN.



The @Braves defeat the Cardinals 7-3 and reduce their magic number down to six games. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/HfP5oKRPXC — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) September 19, 2018

Simply put, if the Braves take three games from the Phillies ... it'll be champagne time in Atlanta, celebrating the franchise's first playoff berth since 2013.

It's easy to identify the heroes from Wednesday: Freddie Freeman (three hits, one two-run homer), Ender Inciarte (one steal, two hits, three runs), Tyler Flowers (big solo homer in the 8th) and starting pitcher Touki Toussaint, who stifled the Cardinals over 5 2/3 innings, allowing only two runs and five hits, while fanning eight batters.

This quartet helped the Braves snap a four-game losing slide.

Of similar importance, they've also returned a sense of calm to the good people of Atlanta, many of whom had begun to entertain thoughts of a late-season collapse over the last few days—even though the Phillies possess one of baseball's worst starting rotations since the All-Star break.

As a bonus, NL Cy Young candidate Aaron Nola (21-10, 2.44 ERA, 210 strikeouts) likely won't take the mound until Sunday at the earliest; and by then, the Phillies could be bounced from playoff contention altogether.

© 2018 WXIA