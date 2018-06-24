ATLANTA–On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves placed closer Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day disabled list, citing a bout of right shoulder inflammation.

The 27-year-old Vizcaino had been enjoying his finest season in the majors, posting a 1.82 ERA, 33/12 K-BB rate and 15 saves in 30 appearances.

Digging deeper, since May 16 and spanning 10 games, the Dominican Republic native owns sparkling marks of eight saves, a 13/2 K-BB rate and zero runs allowed.

In Vizcaino's stead, relievers A.J. Minter (3-1, 3.30 ERA, 35/13 K-BB) and Dan Winkler (2-0, 2.73 ERA, 41/9 K-BB) will likely split the closing duties.

The 'disabled list' has unfortunately been a common refrain with the Atlanta pitchers. Through 75 games, Mike Soroka (two DL stints), Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz and Jose Ramirez (60-day DL) have already been shelved for sustained periods.

On the plus side, it hasn't precluded the Braves (43-32) from consistently leading the National League East for the better part of two months.

As Vizcaino's roster replacement, the Braves recalled pitcher Evan Phillips from Triple-A Gwinnett.

© 2018 WXIA