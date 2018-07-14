ATLANTA—It might be time to sound the alarm bells with the Atlanta Braves' bullpen.

For the second time in a month, closer Arodys Vizcaino has been placed on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation.

As such, Atlanta's stretched/fatigued relief corps must adjust to the loss of a bullpen anchor, while assimilating to new roles that will inevitably come in Vizcaino's absence.

(Thankfully for the Braves, the All-Star break kicks in this week.)

For instance, Dan Winkler (2.84 ERA) and A.J. Minter (3.38 ERA, 4 saves) will likely split the closer duties again, operating on a case-by-case basis.

It remains to be seen how Jesse Biddle (2.36 ERA) will be used during this period of change, given how he's arguably been the Braves' second-best reliever.

The @Braves made a roster move before the game.



Arodys Vizcaino heads to the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Peter Moylan was activated off the DL. @KelsWingert has more. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/mvUZun5mqC — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 14, 2018

The individual numbers from above look good, but it's a different take when viewing the whole picture.

**Charting the National League, the Braves' bullpen owns bottom-6 tallies with ERA and saves.

**Atlanta's NL rankings for WHIP and strikeouts are only marginally better.

The 27-year-old Vizcaino had been enjoying his finest season in the majors, boasting strong tallies with ERA (1.65), WHIP (1.13), K-BB rate (34/12), K/9 rate (9.4) and saves (15).

Digging deeper, covering his last 13 appearances since May 16, Vizcaino didn't allow a run, while also limiting opposing hitters to .234 batting average.

At 51-41, the Braves are 1 1/2 games behind the Phillies in the National League East standings—the club's largest divisional deficit since April 29.

