Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson announces engagement

ATLANTA — More exciting news this year for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson.

After an epic World Series win, he took to his Instagram Thursday night to announce his engagement to Mallory Pugh, a pro soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars.

"Mr. and Mrs. Swanson coming soon," he wrote.

In the photo, you can see Swanson kneeling and beaming at Pugh in anticipation. Her reaction is priceless– she looks genuinely stunned.

11Alive's Maria Martin caught up with Pugh during the World Series. She had a playoff game right after Swanson's World Series win.

Lock out? There’s still stuff happening. Dansby Swanson just posted this on his IG. He’s engaged! Mallory is the sweetest human. Congratulations guys! pic.twitter.com/mqUhEUCidN — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) December 3, 2021

Pugh posted her reaction as well with the caption "Forever with you." U.S. Soccer Women's National Team was one of the first accounts to comment, congratulating the couple.

It's clear Pugh said an ecstatic 'yes!' Now the two athletes have next season to look forward to and a wedding.