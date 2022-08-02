Atlanta Braves to unveil digital version of Truist Park

The Braves are now the first Major League Baseball team to enter the metaverse, according to a recent release.

ATLANTA — Looking to visit Truist Park without ever leaving your home? Now you can, through an all new digital version of the Atlanta Braves' baseball stadium.

Yes, that's right, the Braves are now the first Major League Baseball team to enter the metaverse, according to a recent release.

The first of its kind platform, powered by Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology, will allow fans to experience Truist Park and The Battery as part of an "immersive, multiplayer environment streamed directly to their browsers," according to the release from the team.

“It’s exciting to create a new way for our fans to connect with our team and their favorite ballpark,” Atlanta Braves President & CEO Derek Schiller said. “The digital version of Truist Park will offer limitless opportunities to create unique fan engagements in the metaverse and we are proud to be the first team to offer this immersive experience. We look forward to building enhancements along the way which will continue to showcase the innovation of the Braves brand in the digital world.”

The Braves stated that the organization's desire to create such an experience was fueled by the "opportunity to connect with fans in a non-physical venue free of geographical constraints or capacity limitations."

The organization also tied the digital park to other virtual trends such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs as innovations that would position the team to reach a future generation of fans. They're hoping this new digital environment will become a new way for fans to engage with the baseball club and consume content.

So, what will you be able to do at Digital Truist Park?

According to the Braves organization, fans will be able to create their own custom avatars and visit various areas of the park, including the team clubhouse.

There will also be "exclusive content performances, and meet-and-greets" for Braves fans to interact from around the world. The digital space will also allow for fans to interact with Braves' history, celebrate the 2021 World Series win, play games, find "Easter eggs," and more.