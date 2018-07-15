ATLANTA—If nothing else, the Pina Coladas on the beach will taste better this week.

That should be the prevailing sentiment with the vacationing Atlanta Braves, on the heels of their 5-1 home win over the Diamondbacks.

Sunday's victory achieved three things for Atlanta:

1. At 52-42, the Braves would be locked into a National League wild-card slot ... if the playoffs started today.

2. With Philadelphia (53-42) losing to Miami, Atlanta's deficit in the NL East has been trimmed to just 1/2-game.

3. The Braves enter the All-Star break on a much-needed high note, after enduring a 2-8 tailspin from July 2-14.

Atlanta's hero of the day? Julio Teheran was downright filthy against the D-backs, surrendering zero runs, three walks and four hits over 6 1/3 innings.

In fact, check this out: Sunday's superb outing marked the second time in history that Teheran allowed just zero or one run in consecutive starts at SunTrust Park.

(The Colombian native accomplished the feat in April, as well.)

“That’s the way we want to finish the first half.”



— Julio Teheran after his strong outing as @Braves top D-backs.#Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/nq5o8xkrtZ — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 15, 2018

Digging deeper, Teheran (7-6, 4.00 ERA) never faced more than four Arizona; and no D-backs runner arrived safely at third base.

The only drama on that front? In the third inning, the Braves pulled off a ground-ball double play which originated at third base. It was an effective stopper to Arizona's lone rally versus Teheran.

Atlanta, in turn, had little difficulty manufacturing runs against Arizona pitcher Patrick Corbin.

In the 3rd, Johan Camargo led off with a single. Dansby Swanson followed up with an RBI double (scoring Camargo). Teheran then coolly sacrificed Swanson over to third, setting the table for Ozzie Albies' RBI infield single ... which turned into a Little League triple, after a Diamondbacks throwing error.

Then, with two outs, Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis went into action, notching RBI hits to push Atlanta's advantage to 4-0.

Four innings later, Preston Tucker capped the scoring with a mammoth blast to right field.

Overall, the Braves certainly made the most of their opportunities. Factoring in the seven hits and two walks, Atlanta stranded only four runners on base.

Here are some closing Braves stats at the All-Star break:

RECORD: 52-42

HOME/AWAY: 25-20/27-22

ONE-RUN GAMES: 13-8

BLOWOUT GAMES (5+ runs): 16-9

CUMULATIVE RECORD vs. NL EAST: 20-9

