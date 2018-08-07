This time last week, Atlanta's daunting road swing through St. Louis, New York (Yankees) and Milwaukee bore the look of a watershed experience for the club, perhaps laying the groundwork for legitimate championship aspirations.

In the end, however, the long voyage produced a benign period of static action, where the Braves incurred the same amount of victories and losses.

That fate was sealed on Sunday afternoon, when Atlanta fell hard to Milwaukee in the series finale, 10-3.

With the defeat, the Braves finished the 10-game trip at 5-5, which can be interpreted in disparate ways, depending on your regular baseball disposition:

For the relentless band of team optimists ...

a) There's no shame in churning out a .500 road mark versus three winning teams (Cardinals, Yankees, Brewers).

b) Last week, the Braves (27-22 on the road) executed their first series sweep in St. Louis since 2012.

c) Four of the five victories came against teams in which Atlanta might encounter during the National League playoffs.

d) First baseman Freddie Freeman, who ended up a home run shy of hitting for the cycle Saturday, collected a pair of hits on Sunday.

The significance here: It marked Freeman's first time of notching multiple hits in consecutive outings since May 28.

e) The Braves should be reasonably OK with their minus-2 run differential for the trip, factoring in this deflating stat:

For the month of July, Atlanta easily ranks among the National League's worst offenses, charting runs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS.

And for the pessimistic crowd ...

a) Braves rookie Sean Newcomb has been porous in back-to-back starts. On Sunday, he surrendered four walks, five hits and five earned runs over 3 2/3 innings; and dating back to June 10, the southpaw owns a dreadful 5.89 ERA over that six-start span.

(Spoiler alert: Don't expect Newcomb to be selected for the upcoming All-Star Game, despite leading the Braves in wins.)

b) The Phillies (49-38) and Braves (50-39) are locked into a virtual tie for first place in the National League East. That's the good news.

On the down side, Philadelphia has gained three full games on Atlanta since June 29.

c) The Braves bullpen has been woefully inconsistent throughout the season.

On Saturday, the trio of David Winkler, Arodys Vizcaino and A.J. Minter stealthily preserved a once-narrow lead in the late innings.

A day later,, the relief corps—namely Sam Freeman and Evan Phillips—yielded three homers to the bashing Brewers.

Here's another thing to lament: For the year (excluding Sunday's calamity), Atlanta's bullpen has a 4.17 ERA, good for only 11th in the National League.

If this trend continues, it's hard to envision the Braves advancing through the NL postseason.

BOTTOM LINE

So, where does Atlanta go from here? With only five games remaining until the All-Star break, it's imperative for the Braves to hold their ground with the Phillies through next Sunday.

After a brief home stint against the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks (NL West leaders), the Braves will encounter a mixed-bag stretch of 26 games, featuring wretched teams (Mets, Marlins), viable playoff contenders (Brewers, Dodgers, Rockies) and multiple trips to Washington D.C. ... taking on a schizophrenic Nationals club that might consider dealing Bryce Harper before the July 31 trade deadline.

© 2018 WXIA