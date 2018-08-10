ATLANTA–Stop the presses!

The Atlanta Braves have broken their playoff drought!

Just to clarify here, we're not talking about the Braves' 17-year gap between playoff series victories.

The way things played out in Los Angeles the other day ... it could be 18 years and counting.

Rather, we're talking about Atlanta's scoreless fiasco for this National League Division Series, with the Braves offense enduring shutouts for Games 1 and 2 against the Dodgers.

Well, the change of venue has certainly aided the club's cause.

On Sunday night (Game 3 at SunTrust Park), Atlanta broke through with a run (and more) in the second inning ... thanks to a bases-loaded walk to pitcher Sean Newcomb.

Here's the scenario: After Atlanta put runners on 2nd and 3rd with two outs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had the seemingly brilliant plan of intentionally walking Charlie Culberson (batting in the 8-hole), thus forcing Newcomb to deliver the first run.

Incredibly, though, Dodgers starter Walker Buehler ended up walking Newcomb on five pitches.

The fireworks didn't end there: Next up, rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. launched a grand slam to left-center field, boosting the Braves' lead to 5-0.

(For numbers buffs, Acuna became the youngest player since Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle to hit a grand slam during the MLB playoffs.)

And there you have it: If this wasn't already a surreal series, the back-to-back experiences involving Newcomb and Acuna likely cemented this status.

Stay tuned for more Game 3 coverage from 11Alive and 11Alive.com.

