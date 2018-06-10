For the Atlanta Braves, it's a simple, yet daunting case of Choose Your Misery.

In their first two games of the National League Divisional Series, the Braves could neither score nor defeat the Dodgers out in Los Angeles, enduring a pair of back-to-back shutout losses.

Friday's setback, a 3-0 loss to the Dodgers, wasn't a total surprise, since Los Angeles had three-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw on the mound.

That said, Atlanta fans must be stunned at the lack of aggression at the plate, or on the base paths, as the Braves collected just three hits off Kershaw and Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

As such, Atlanta has fallen into an 0-2 hole ... where only a sweep of the final three games (Sunday/Monday in Atlanta, Wednesday in Los Angeles) could propel the Braves to their first playoff series triumph since 2001.

