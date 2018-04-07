There's an old expression in sports: Nothing good ever comes from losing.

While this may be true, Braves fans should have little trouble getting over the club's 8-5 defeat to the Yankees on Tuesday, simply because of how Atlanta showed tremendous fight, right to the end.

Of course, if you're looking for a few bullet-point items to encapsulate the action-filled night, here goes:

**Seven of the Yankees' eight runs occurred with two outs.

**Ender Inciarte (one run, one steal, two hits, two RBI) finally proved his worth as a leadoff hitter, belting his first homer of the season in the 1-hole.

Prior to Tuesday's outing, Inciarte owned wretched tallies with batting average (.223) and on-base percentage (.287) when hitting at the top spot.

**It's a good thing Sean Newcomb (five runs allowed over 2 2/3 innings) doesn't play for an American League East club.

Of his two outings at Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium this year, the Braves southpaw has the following cumulative tallies:

0-1, 13.84 ERA, 3.46 WHIP

**Ronald Acuna Jr. will soon experience a major breakout for the Braves; so if you have a chance to trade for him in fantasy baseball ... do it now!

**The Braves (49-35, 1st place in the NL East) won't have a perfect road trip; but 7-3 or 8-2 remains a doable objective, assuming Atlanta starter Julio Teheran brings the wood in Wednesday's series finale (vs. CC Sabathia).

As for the plentiful scoring from Tuesday:

Early on, it looked like the Yankees would threaten to pull off one of the great rarities in baseball—scoring at least one run in every inning.

In the opening frame, Newcomb surrendered a two-run homer to Aaron Hicks (three dingers on Sunday night vs. Boston) after retiring the first two batters.

In the 2nd, it was Kyle Higashoika's chance to go yard on Newcomb, belting his solo homer into the left-field stands.

The third inning didn't feature a home run, but it was plenty ugly, as the Atlanta pitchers (Newcomb, Luke Jackson) generously gave up two runs and five walks ... without any hits.

By then, the rout was seemingly on, with New York leading 5-0.

When the Yankees posited a sixth run in the 4th, thanks to Aaron Judge's RBI single, it had the appearance of window dressing, more than a desperately needed addition.

As such, with the Braves down 6-0 and getting little accomplished against Yanks starter Domingo German, the comeback launched in the fifth inning.

First up, Inciarte and Ozzie Albies worked in sync to crack back-to-back homers. Counting Johan Camargo's contribution (leadoff walk), it was suddenly a 6-3 affair.

Next, Nick Markakis raked a line-drive homer to right field, a two-run blast which trimmed the deficit to one. On the play, Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton made a great leaping effort for the ball, but it wasn't meant to be.

After a quick discussion with the New York trainer, Stanton got back on the proverbial horse, this time corralling a leaping snag of Kurt Suzuki's home-run attempt.

In fact, if you were casually watching the game on TV ... you'd swear that Stanton's defensive climbs were identical plays.

With the Yankee Stadium crowd still whipped up in a frenzy, believing the worst was over on the defensive end, Acuna then unloaded a high-arching moon shot to dead-center field.

The only problem: It was the deepest part of this quirky park (408 feet); as such, Acuna's at-bat simply went down as an "F-8" in the scorebook, even though the swing was more prodigious than what Markakis had done a few minutes earlier.

The scoring concluded with a faux long ball that could only be relevant in Yankee Stadium, as Stanton, uh, crushed a pop-up, two-run dinger down the right-field line (314 feet). In any other major-league stadium, it would have been a harmless flyout.

But such is life in the big leagues. Unlike hockey arenas and NFL fields, there are no uniform dimensions for every MLB ballpark. It's kind of like the unique boundaries that comprise the various geographical territories of the United States.

As in, whatever it is ... it is.

Happy birthday, America!

