ATLANTA -- Welcome to the weird world of verbal contracts, involving a higher power, being notarized on social media.

According to MLB.com, an Atlanta Braves fan named "Caitliñ" made an interesting side deal with the baseball gods Sunday night, promising to get a tattoo bearing the likeness of Ronald Acuna Jr. ... if the rookie sensation crushed a grand slam during the second inning of the Braves-Dodgers playoff game (National League Division Series).

At the time of Caitliñ's Twitter declaration, the Braves had just broken their playoff scoreless drought, thanks to a bases-loaded walk to starting pitcher Sean Newcomb, and were threatening to pop with an explosion of runs.

Enter Acuna, the favorite to capture National League Rookie of the Year honors, who accounted for 26 homers (just short of the Braves' rookie record), 78 runs, 16 steals and a borderline-elite OPS rate of .917 in just 111 games.

And enter Caitliñ with the following Twitter post:

If Acuña slams this I will tattoo his face on my forearm NO LIE #ForEachOther — Caitliñ (@cpannell223) October 8, 2018

After Acuna deposited his moon-shot grand slam into the left-field seats, a number of social-media observers sought out Caitliñ to see if she would honor her deal with the baseball gods.

Heck, even the Braves joined in the fun ... with the following Acuna-based post:

Which brings us to this: After some deliberation, Caitliñ has apparently decided to follow through on her promise ... even though there's no legal recourse for doing so.

