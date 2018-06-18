ATLANTA—Good news comes in threes for the Atlanta Braves.

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that first baseman Freddie Freeman remains the National League's highest-vote getter for the All-Star Game. Also, two of his Braves teammates lead their respective positions in NL voting.

Throw in the possibility of pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (2.16 ERA, 94/33 K-BB) or rookie Sean Newcomb (8-2, 2.70 ERA) taking the mound for the Senior Circuit on July 17, and Atlanta could boast four NL starters at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

First things first, though.

Current leaders Freeman (1.43 million votes), second baseman Ozzie Albies (915,736 votes) and outfielder Nick Markakis (1.17 million votes) must power through the final phase of fan voting.

With 17 days left in that process, anything could still happen on the Web side.

Actually, this might not be true with Freeman (15 HR, 49 RBI, 46 runs, 20 doubles, .337 batting).

Why is that? Freeman had more votes last week ... than any first baseman carried this week; and given how the Braves basher leads the National League in on-base percentage (.427), slugging rate (.585) and OPS (1.012), his starting candidacy seems more inevitable than hopeful.

These guys lead the pack in the latest NL update. Keep the votes coming!

@CampingWorld MLB All-Star Ballot: https://t.co/6ybNylAsJr pic.twitter.com/zPgOMaSy7l — MLB (@MLB) June 18, 2018

Freeman's competition: Among first basemen Anthony Rizzo, Brandon Belt, Cody Bellinger and Joey Votto, none have reached the mark of 600,000 votes (as of June 18).

Last week, Albies outpaced the Cubs' Javier Baez by only 28,000-plus votes; but that advantage has mushroomed over the last seven days, with the Braves' Energizer Bunny suddenly owning a lead of nearly 150,000 votes.

The biggest weekly change involves Markakis. In just seven days' time, he has eclipsed Bryce Harper for the No. 1 outfield slot (current lead: 170,000-plus votes). Regardless of who emerges from this National League East-driven battle, Markakis and Harper are essentially safe as All-Star starters.

The third outfield slot remains in doubt, with ex-Brave Matt Kemp (925,567 votes) leading Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves) and Ender Inciarte (Braves) by less than 400,000 votes.

The first-place Braves (41-29) possess a 3 1/2-game lead in the NL East.

The significance is twofold: It's the largest advantage of any division in baseball; and Atlanta hasn't enjoyed this much divisional separation since April 27, 2014.

The next voting update for the National League comes on June 25.

