Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz fulfilled a lifelong dream on Thursday, competing in the U.S. Senior Open championship.

That's the good news.

On the down side, the golfing gods weren't too kind to Smoltz, with the Atlanta Braves icon posting an opening-round score of 85 (15-over) ... or 17 shots off the lead (currently a three-way tie for first—Deane Pappas, Kevin Sutherland, Rocco Mediate).

Smoltz got off to a rocky start at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo. (total length: 7,355 yards), bogeying six of the first nine holes (1st, 4th, 5th, 7th, 8th, 9th).

Later on, the Michigan native took a triple bogey on the par-4 15th, while mustering only two pars along the back nine.

At a U.S. Open qualifier last month (nearby Planterra Ridge Golf Club in Peachtree City), the ultra-competitive Smoltz won a three-man playoff to clinch his first-ever berth in a major golf tournament.

A behind-the-scenes look at John Smoltz’s practice round before the U.S. Senior Open (VIDEO) https://t.co/jbGBAM80gh — Paula Smith (@silverkknd) June 28, 2018

Fast forward to the present: Smoltz obviously has an uphill climb to get under Friday's cut line for the U.S. Senior Open.

On the plus side, it should amount to a pressure-free round for the 1996 NL Cy Young winner, given the diminished chances of advancing into weekend play.

