ATLANTA–The U.S. Senior Open just added another high-profile newbie to its major tournament in four weeks: John Smoltz.

Playing in nearby Peachtree City on Thursday (Planterra Ridge Golf Club), the baseball Hall of Famer and Atlanta Braves legend won a three-man playoff to clinch his inaugural berth in the upcoming U.S. Senior Open, which takes place from June 28-July 1 in Colorado Springs.

During his regulation round and needing a top-three placement to fill the final U.S. Open vacancy, Smoltz (round of 69) finished in a three-way tie for third with Brian Tennyson and Brian Ferris–just one shot off Jack Larkin and Sonny Skinner (dueling 68s).

And during the playoff, the 51-year-old Smoltz earned the final Open spot, despite posting a double bogey on the final hole.

For Friday's Braves-National broadcast on FOX Sports South, while speaking to the announcing crew via phone, Smoltz characterized the U.S. Senior Open qualifying as "the biggest (athletic) thing that's happened to me, after baseball."

Showing his ultra-competitive side, Smoltz also expressed how he wouldn't be fully content with simply making the field of the world's best over-50 golfers. To maximize the experience, the Lansing, Mich. native plans to hit the practice tee hard over the next few weeks.

✅ Former @Braves pitcher

✅ World Series champion

✅ 8x @MLB All-Star

✅ 1996 NL Cy Young



and now ...



✅ U.S. Senior Open qualifier!



Congratulations, John Smoltz. pic.twitter.com/bV4Krzrd5L — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 1, 2018

Smoltz, who was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame in 2015, racked up 213 career victories over 22 MLB seasons with the Braves, Red Sox and Cardinals. The eight-time All-Star also captured National League Cy Young honors with Atlanta in 1996.

Cementing his legacy, Smoltz remains the only pitcher in MLB history with 200 wins and 150 career saves.

