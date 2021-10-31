Tonight could be a night 26 years in the making for the Braves

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are on the brink of a World Series championship tonight at Truist Park.
It's been a long time waiting for fans of the team. Before beating the Dodgers in the NLCS to reach the Fall Classic, it had been more than 20 years since their last World Series appearance.
It's been more than 25 years since they last actually won it all - one more than 25, in fact. The Braves last won a championship in 1995, when they defeated the Cleveland Indians in six games.
The man who threw out the first pitch before Game 5 on Sunday night, Greg Maddux, was one of the top stars of that team. Now, like many of his teammates from back then, he's a Hall of Famer.
Braves history in the World Series
- 1999: Lost 4-0 to New York Yankees
- 1996: Lost 4-2 to New York Yankees
- 1995: Won 4-2 over Cleveland Indians
- 1992: Lost 4-2 to Toronto Blue Jays
- 1991: Lost 4-3 to Minnesota Twins
- 1958: (As Milwaukee Braves) Lost 4-3 to New York Yankees
- 1957: (As Milwaukee Braves) Won 4-3 over New York Yankees
- 1948: (As Boston Braves) lost 4-2 to Cleveland Indians
- 1914: (As Boston Braves) Won 4-0 over Philadelphia Athletics
When the Braves won in '96, they broke a stretch of nearly 40 years without a championship in a 4-2 Series win that still ranks as one of the most cherished Atlanta sports moments.
It was the franchise's third World Series title. They had previously won a championship in each of the two cities they used to play in - Milwaukee and, before that, Boston.
If the Braves can pull it off tonight, Atlanta would be the franchise's first stop where they've won two.