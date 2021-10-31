Tonight could be a night 26 years in the making for the Braves

It's been more than 25 years since they last actually won it all.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are on the brink of a World Series championship tonight at Truist Park.

It's been a long time waiting for fans of the team. Before beating the Dodgers in the NLCS to reach the Fall Classic, it had been more than 20 years since their last World Series appearance.

It's been more than 25 years since they last actually won it all - one more than 25, in fact. The Braves last won a championship in 1995, when they defeated the Cleveland Indians in six games.

The man who threw out the first pitch before Game 5 on Sunday night, Greg Maddux, was one of the top stars of that team. Now, like many of his teammates from back then, he's a Hall of Famer.

Braves history in the World Series

1999: Lost 4-0 to New York Yankees

1996: Lost 4-2 to New York Yankees

1995: Won 4-2 over Cleveland Indians

1992: Lost 4-2 to Toronto Blue Jays

1991: Lost 4-3 to Minnesota Twins

1958: (As Milwaukee Braves) Lost 4-3 to New York Yankees

1957: (As Milwaukee Braves) Won 4-3 over New York Yankees

1948: (As Boston Braves) lost 4-2 to Cleveland Indians

1914: (As Boston Braves) Won 4-0 over Philadelphia Athletics

When the Braves won in '96, they broke a stretch of nearly 40 years without a championship in a 4-2 Series win that still ranks as one of the most cherished Atlanta sports moments.

It was the franchise's third World Series title. They had previously won a championship in each of the two cities they used to play in - Milwaukee and, before that, Boston.