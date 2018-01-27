Who is Blooper? | Here's what you need to know about the Braves mascot

Some Houston Astros fans seemed to be confused by the mascot, with some asking if he was a chicken.

ATLANTA — As the World Series continues in Atlanta, the Braves' mascot is hyping up crowds and showing off his shenanigans at the game and on social media.

So, who is Blooper?

The Atlanta Braves welcomed their mascot "Blooper" to the club in 2018 at the team's fan fest. Blooper succeeded the Braves' "Homer of the Brave" mascot after he went into retirement.

According to MLB, Blooper is big, fuzzy, funny, and mischievous. He's also a "product of science run amok", meaning Blooper is everything that makes a Braves' superfan that came out of a machine -- a science experiment of sorts. He's nearly 7-foot tall and wears a 5XL T-shirt. He's a little strange but he's full of Braves spirit!

Although Blooper calls Truist Park home, you'll also see him making year-round appearances throughout the community. According to the MLB's website, here are some of his other stats: