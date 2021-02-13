Atlanta Braves will need to bolster the bench to compete

Braves have fallen short in the playoffs because starters have either had to play hurt or replacement players have not been good enough.

ATLANTA — The bench seems to be the weakness of this Atlanta Braves team for the last few years.

The Braves have fallen short in the playoffs because starters have either had to play hurt or replacement players have not been good enough.

The Braves will need to bolster the bench to compete. There are still some players out there, regarding available free agents, that the Braves could sign.

On the daily Locked On Braves podcast, host Dylan Short shared some names that you could look at for building up the Atlanta roster. The first name he mentioned was Travis Shaw.

Free-agent infielder Travis Shaw is available and could be a good addition for the Braves.

"Travis Shaw is so interesting because in 2017 and 2018 with the Brewers, he had absolutely massive seasons,” said Short. “You are talking about a 30-homerun guy, granted it didn’t show up too much in the WAR value. He had a 2.2 WAR.”

Listen to the Locked on Braves podcast below.