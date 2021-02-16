Should Braves bring back Nick Markakis?

Veteran outfielder Nick Markakis may just be what the Atlanta Braves needs this season.

ATLANTA — As the baseball season kicks off, the Atlanta Braves will need to address their lack of depth on the bench.

While the roster looks better after the Braves added two veteran starters -- Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly -- in addition to re-signing Marcell Ozuna, some experts think the team could be an even stronger contender with the addition of another former Braves.

In the Locked On Braves podcast, host Dylan Short says bringing back Nick Markakis may just be what Atlanta needs this season.

“As much as I am not a fan of the current iteration of Nick Markakis and how much he gets played, I actually think that he would make a nice addition to this bench,” Short said. “He would be great at a one year, $1 million deal but he is not a guy that I want to see splitting time with Cristian Pache.”

Last season, Markakis averaged .254 with 33 hits and one homerun.

The Braves announced their spring training roster Monday, including 12 ranked prospects among the 25 non-roster invitees.

