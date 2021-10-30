Atlanta Braves nearly cause no-hitter in World Series Game 3 ... and that's rare

All thanks to a rookie.

ATLANTA — In a stunning rookie Fall Classic debut, Braves pitcher Ian Anderson shined. In Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros, there were five innings of no-run no-hit baseball.

That happened with the Braves before in 1995 with Tom Glavine.

Anderson was the first rookie with 5 no-hit frames in a World Series since 1912, MLB said. MLB.com said the only other postseason no-hitter was thrown by Roy Halladay, who as a member of the Dodgers pitched a no-no in Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series against the Reds.

So, there have only been two postseason no-hitters in MLB history, and only one in the World Series.

Braves manager Brian Snitker pulled Anderson after the fifth inning Saturday night. He talked about why in the post-game press conference. Watch the video below to hear from Snitker and Anderson.

The Atlanta Braves have a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros and will play again, in Truist Park, for Game 4 on Saturday, October 30. It's expected to be wet when the game starts.

Although we are expecting some showers earlier in the day on Saturday, game time looks mostly dry but still chilly with temps in the low and mid-50s. On Sunday, Game 5 looks much better, but a little chilly with temperatures in the mid-50s.