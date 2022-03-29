Atlanta Braves push back game time for Opening Day

The team will debut its World Series banner to a gameday crowd April 7.

ATLANTA — Braves fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see the World Series champions on Opening Day.

The Atlanta Braves announced that it push back the start time of its season opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The game, originally scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park, will now start at 8:08 p.m. on April 7, according to the team.

The time change comes after MLB's Opening Day was pushed back from March 31 amid contract negotiations. Season openers were scheduled for April 7, after the MLB lockout was lifted.

In a brief season opener ceremony, the Braves will also unveil the team's 2021 World Series banner. It's the team's first championship banner in about 25 years after the Braves beat the Houston Astros during the series.